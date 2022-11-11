Plateau: Police arrest 3 suspected cattle rustlers, 8 others

By Polycarp Auta

The Police Command in Plateau has arrested three suspects who allegedly rustled 200 cows worth N60 million in Bashar District of Wase Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Bartholomew Onyeka, Commissioner of Police in Plateau, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in Jos.

Onyeka said that the suspects aged 23, 24 and 26 years, were arrested by police operatives in Bashar division.

The commissioner explained that the arrest followed a report by one Sale Bahago of the same community that his children were attacked at gunpoint while grazing sometime in October.

”Bahogo reported that the criminals after attacking his children also rustled 200 of his cows valued at N60 million.

”On receipt of the report, men of our Bashar division swung into action and arrested three suspects.

”Their arrest further led to the recovery of 16 cows from a community in Mikang Local Government Area of the state.

”The suspects also confessed their involvement in the kidnap of Dauda Mohammed, the village head or Pinau in Wase last September,” he said.

Onyeka said that eight other suspects were recently arrested for various crimes in the state such as kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, and jail break.

He said that all the suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigation. (NAN)

