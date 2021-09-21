Plateau PDP holds congress Saturday – Spokesperson

Mr Emmanuel Goar, Spokesperson of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in Plateau, has said that the party is set to conduct its state congress on Saturday.

It would be recalled that the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP on June 10, dissolved Plateau Executive Committee following series of litigations.

Subsequently, Sen. Tunde Ogbeha led Caretaker Committee was constituted.

The state caretaker committee was to oversee the affairs of the state for a period of not more than 90 days with effect from June 10.

Goar, who briefed newsmen on Tuesday in Jos, said that the caretaker committee successfully conducted ward and local government by-elections.

“We have reached the peak of the assignment that was given to us by NWC of our party. PDP is set for the state congress come Saturday, Sept. 25.

“We appreciate members of the PDP for their efforts at all levels for the success of this committee,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the screening of the contestants for the various offices would be conducted between Sept. 22 and Sept. 23.

According to him, the screening exercise will be conducted transparently, adding that the national secretariat has extended the sale of forms for those willing to contest.

Goar explained that the court ordered for fresh state congress, stating that both old and new contestants would be given equal opportunities to contest.

He said that after the screening, the committee would display the list of those contesting for various offices.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said that the party had suspended three members from Jos South Local Government for violating the constitution of the party.

“The suspended members are Mr Vincent Badung, Mr Moses Nyam and Mr Kenneth Dung and they are to face a disciplinary committee on why disciplinarian actions should not be taken against them,” he said. (NAN)

