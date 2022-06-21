Plateau PDP governorship candidate  picks running mate

Plateau PDP governoship candidate Caleb Mutfwang on Tuesday in Jos picked Mrs Josephine Piyo as his running mate for the 2023 electionsMutfwang said that arriving at the choice of deputy governoship candidate for the party was tough considering the array of qualified persons to choose from.“

In making this decision, I have made far-reaching consultations with leaders of our party, stakeholders and various caucuses before choosing my running mate to enhance the joint ticket going into the general elections.“Some of you will recall that in the course of my campaigns before the party primaries, I made a commitment to giving a voice to the voiceless.“I make bold to say that a critical segment of our society that is often neglected in leadership considerations is the womenfolk and yet they form a formidable percentage of our population.“For me giving them a voice is a compelling necessity,” he said.

The governoship candidate described Piyo who hails from Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state as a grassroots and cosmopolitan politician and loyal party woman.He said that she would bring along with her a wealth of experience, having served Plateau dutifully and diligently as a nurse, teacher before venturing into politics when she got elected into the Plateau State House of Assembly in 1999.“She thereafter served as a Special Adviser to the executive governor of Plateau from 2008 to 2011.“She was later elected as the Chairperson of Riyom Local Government Area from 2014 to 2015,” Mutfwang added.According to him, the work ahead is enormous and requires men and women of tested quality to carry out.

Mutfwang assured them that they would be be partners in the rebuilding process of the state in one position or another.“I want to passionately appeal to every true party man and woman of good conscience to join hands with us in this great task of winning the 2023 elections,” he appealed.Piyo in her remarks thank Mutfwang and PDP family for the opportunity to serve.She pledged total loyalty and commitment to ensuring that the party emerged victorious.The deputy governorship candidate called on women to support PDP,.Plateau PDP Chairman, Mr Chris Hassan, described Piyo as good match with Mutfwang.Hassan called on members of the party to work hard for the success of the party.(NAN)

