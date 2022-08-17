Plateau PDP appoints former APC chairman gov’ship campaign DG 

By Peter Amine

The Plateau chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Chief Letep Dabang, former APC Chairman in the state, as Director-General of its governorship campaign team.



Mr John Akans, the Publicity Secretary, in a statement on Wednesday in Jos, said that the party’s State Chairman, Mr Christopher Hassan, would inaugurate the campaign team soon.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Letep, former chairman of Pankshin Local Government, was the Chairman of the APC until few months ago when he fell out with Gov Simon Lalong and defected to the PDP. (NAN)

