Plateau PDP, APC governorship candidates promise sports uplift

Mr Caleb Mutfwang, Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate in Plateau says he will complete work on the Jos Township Stadium abandoned more than 32 years ago if elected in 2023.

He also promised to make sports a big business in the state if given the mandate.

Mutfwang made the pledges on Sunday at the finals of the Diye, Dadinkowa Zaramaganda (DDZ) All Stars 2022 football tournament.

The governorship said he would ensure the right investment in sports so as to productively engage the youths.

According to him, sports is money spinning venture that can empower youths and generate huge revenues for the state.

“The Zaria Road Ultra-modern Stadium will be my priority because it has every sports facility ranging from football to volleyball.

“The foundation for the stadium was about 32 years and the last PDP administration is the administration that took it to the level that it is today.

“By the grace of God, if PDP comes into power, we intend to complete what we started.

“Apart from the revenue aspect, sports will provide an avenue for the abundant talents on the Plateau to thrive and help in our efforts to unite the people and promote peace and peaceful co-existence,’’ he said.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate, Mr Pam Botmang, said the incoming APC administration would give special attention to youths in the state.

Botmang encouraged youths to avoid behaviours or habits that could damage their future.

The deputy governorship candidate said that next administration would dedicate 10 per cent of the state’s internally generated revenue for vulnerable groups which youths were part of.

He said that apart from other empowerment initiatives, the funds would be used for the promotion of sports.

Also speaking at the occasion, Mr Gideon Danderemg, Chairman, Jos South Local Government, commended the organisers for putting together the tournament which he said had further united the people of the area.

Dandereng who was represented by Mr Simon Dunkat, Leader, Jos South Legislative Arm, promised to continue to prioritise sporting activities in the area.

The tournament usually holds during the summer break of European football leagues, especially the English Premier League to unite Plateau people and to also assist the young.

The organisers paid the National Common Entrance Examination fees of 15 pupils of RCM Primary School where the competition held, the Chairman, DDZ All Stars 2022 Tournament, Isaac Ejiga said

Teams that participated in the competition adopted the names of Nigeria Professional Football Leagues sides.

Akwa United emerged overall winner by beating Kwara United 2-0 while Rivers United finished third.

This year’s tournament was the sixth in the series. (NAN)

