Plateau partners with UNDP for improved security

By Martha Agas

Plateau Government says it is partnering with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for improved security in the state.

The State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, sought the organisation’s assistance in building the capacity of its manpower during an interface with UN officials led by the Resident Representative, Mr. Mohamed Yahya at their office in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere, on Friday in Jos, the partnership was aimed at training the state’s personnel for efficient service delivery.

Bere said that it would also involve developing its technical education, data processing and strategic planning.

He said that the governor during his visit also sought the UNDP’s assistance in repositioning the mineral exploration and e-governance in the state.

He said that the governor also intimated the UNDP’s team on the state’s efforts in addressing its security challenges which include the approval for the construction of two Mobile Police barracks in volatile areas.

According to the statement, Mutfwang said that training would soon commence for youths recruited to reinforce its home grown security outfit, “Operation Rainbow” to secure its various communities.

He said that the governor acknowledged the importance of adopting technology for security and peace-building efforts in Plateau including reinvigorating its early warning systems.

He added that Mutfwang disclosed that plans were ongoing to organise an economic summit where development strategies that accelerate development would be discussed.

The governor further expressed readiness to leverage UNDP’s expertise and international partnerships to implement the state’s development programmes.

On his part, Yahaya affirmed that UNDP would collaborate with the governor and to consider signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise the partnership.(NAN)

