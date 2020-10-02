Plateau para-soccer team targets trophy

on Friday in Abuja that his team took the fourth position in last year`s championship.

He said that he would ensure that the team took the first position in this year competition.

“My team is fully ready for the competition; we have been training on a daily basis. Currently we have 17 players for the tournament. We want to surpass our last year’s record.

“We have mastered the techniques of each state team, my players will work hard to lift this year`s trophy, ” he said

Vogam said the Plateau governor, Simon Lalong, have been supporting the team whenever they have a tournament.