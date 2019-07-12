Plateau: Pankshin LG earmarks N3.97bn budget for 2019 fiscal year

#TrackNigeria The Legislative Arm of Pankshin Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau, has earmarked N3.97 billion as its 2019 appropriation bill.

The budget is made up of N1,082,028,134 .95, as Capital Expenditure and N2,892,136,279.27 Recurrent Expenditure.

On Friday that the passage of the bill followed a recommendation submitted by the house standing committee on appropriation during plenary.

Mr. Tanat Shamish, Leader of the legislature, who made the disclosure, said; “the budget for this fiscal year is expected to be funded by the Federation account allocators and internally Generated revenue (IGR).”

“The passage of the budget followed a unanimous agreement by the house with the recommendations of the standing Committee.

“Having considered the recommendation of the committee, the sum of N3,974,356,414 is hereby officially approved and passed into law as the 2019 appropriation bill,’’ Shamish declared.

He then directed the Clerk of the house, Mr. Enoch Sylvester, to send a copy of the passed budget to the Executive Chairman of the Council, Mr John Damap for assent.

Earlier, Mr. Obadiah Gopep, the standing committee Chairman and Councillor representing Wuchembe Ward said, “the house earlier received a budget size of N3,854,656,41. 22k from our Executive Chairman, but after due scrutiny we jacked it up.

“The Committee recommended N3. 97 billion, but we made an addition of N119.700,” Gogep said.

Gopep explained that the increase in the budget was “aimed at accelerating growth and development in the area for the benefit of our citizens.” (NAN)

