Plateau NUJ expresses concern about attack on members

The Plateau Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed concern about a recent attack on its members by suspected hoodlums at Namu community of Qua’an pan Local Government Area of Plateau.

Mr Paul Jatau, the Chairman of the union in the state, expressed the concern at a news conference on Friday in Jos.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some angry youths of community had on Thursday attacked 14 members of the union and the senator representing Plateau South Senatorial Zone, Prof. Nora Dadu’ut.

The hoodlums attacked the journalists and the senator’s entourage shortly after commissioning an ICT Hub/E-Library she constructed and equipped at the community.

Though no life was lost during incident, the unions vehicle and belongings of the journalists on board and the senator’s pilot van were razed by the hoodlums.

Jatau called on the state government and security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the act and bring them to book.

He also called on politicians to ensure the security of journalists anytime they engaged them in their activities.

“The NUJ Plateau State Council condemns the unwarranted and unprovoked attack on its members who were there to serve the society.

“We wonder why journalists are being targeted while carrying out their legitimate duties.

“We therefore, call on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and punish them accordingly to serve as deterrent to others contemplating such action.

“We indeed call on government to come down hard on the perpetrators as Namu has become a hotbed of violence and criminality,” Jatau said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

