Plateau NLC set for peaceful protest over economic hardship

The Plateau council of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) says it has concluded arrangements to join the national secretariat and other state councils to peacefully protest over the biting economic hardship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the NLC had on Feb. 16, declared a two-day nationwide mass protest, over the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians.

The two-day warning protest has been scheduled to hold between Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.

There are rumours however, circulating that the protest might not hold because of some security concerns.

But Mr Eugene Manji, Plateau NLC Chairman, told NAN on Monday in Jos, that the council held its state executive council meeting, and had concluded arrangements for the protest.

Manji said that all NLC affiliates had been briefed, and had been urged to fully mobilise their members for the protest slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We have just completed the meeting for the final mobilisation.

“As I speak to you, we are still at the venue of the meeting, and we are going ahead with the protest tomorrow.

“We are urging all affiliates to come out in their numbers to participate in the protest in support of the workers and suffering masses,” he said.

The chairman told NAN that adequate security personnel would be mobilised to ensure that hoodlums did not hijack the protest.

According to him, the NLC will meet with security agencies later on Monday, to fine-tune the arrangements. (NAN)

By Peter Amine