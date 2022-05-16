Plateau NLC constitutes political committee 

The Plateau chapter of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has constituted a committee to guide workers on their roles in the forthcoming general elections.

The chairman of congress in Plateau, Mr Eugene Manji inaugurated the 17 local government level of the committee on Monday in Jos.Manji said that the members would ensure that only candidates that loved the workers would be supported by workers.The chairman said that gone were the days when workers would support a candidate and immediately they won elections, they forgot workers.“

The committee will critically assess all the aspirants and ensure that only those that have the interests of workers at heart and will not renege will be supported.“We will also support our members to vie political offices at all levels begining from state houses of assembly to presidency.“I wish to state that the NLC has taken over our party the Labour Party and would be run by the NLC to achieve our goal of registering the party.“We took over so that we will protect our interests during policy formulation and execution, because once you’re not in the system, you cannot contribute,” he statedManji announced that having retrieved the party, it would soon hold a national convention for elected leaders of the party.

According to him, all processes to install new leaders and field candidates will be done in line with Independent National Electoral Commission guidelines and timetable for 2023 general elections. Dr Dalyop Badung, thr NLC Acting Secretary in Plateau, told the gathering that the workers would sign an accord with any candidates that wanted the workers votes.(NAN)

