Plateau: NFC trains 60 youths in Modern Film Techniques

Share the news













The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), says it has trained 60 youths in modern film techniques in Plateau state.

Managing Director, (NFC) Dr Chidia Maduekwe, stated this at the closing ceremony of the training in Jos on Saturday.

He said the objective of the training was to unlock the creative potential of youths in the state.

“It is an honour to be able to train all of you in modern film techniques in the state, this is just one of our training programmes for the year.

“This will enable you to be able to relate with your creative energy in the country and the world at large.

“The main objective of this training is to unlock the creative potential of youths in the state to make you self sufficient and positive impact on the economy through your talents,” he said.

Maduekwe said it was important for the country to embrace the creative sector to be able to catch up economically with other parts of world especially as other critical sectors in the country were faced with challenges.

He added that the Agricultural sector and the creative sector must be placed on the same level of importance as they go hand in hand in creating wealth for the country.

“Feeding the nation and the creative industry must go hand in hand because when we eat and not use the energy to be creative, we will be eating for nothing.

“Film is not just play but real business, it’s an industry that can be used to diversify the economy of a country.

Maduekwe tasked the participants to use the knowledge impacted on them as their post COVID-19 survival tool.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants who were drawn from different parts of the state were trained in costume and makeup, editing, lighting/sound and production/set design.

Starter packs such as laptops, sewing machines, video cameras, drone cameras and others were given to each of the participants at the end of the training.

Mr Meshak Goyit, a participant at the training, commended the organisers for the opportunity given to them to be trained and acquire new skills. by the NFC, promising to put what they have learnt to good use. (NAN)

Related