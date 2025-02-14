Plateau NCoS controller calls for synergy among security agencies

By Patience Aliyu

Mr Ezekiel Kagah, the newly appointed Controller of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Plateau, has called for synergy among the security agencies in the state.

Kagah made the call separately when he visited heads of various security agencies in the state.

According to the controller, such collaboration would promote inter-agency synergy toward ending insecurity in the state.

“The visit underscores the importance of inter-agency cooperation and collaboration in maintaining peace, law and order in Plateau and the nation at large.

“I recognise the critical roles and peculiar functions that each agency plays toward the sustenance of law and order for the greater good, growth and development of the state.

“I will rely on your support and collaboration to succeed; collectively, we will tackle the menace of insecurity in the state,”he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that aside the heads of security, Kagah also visited Da Gyang Buba, the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman, Plateau Council of Chiefs and Emirs, to seek royal blessings.(NAN)