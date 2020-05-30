Plateau NANNM calls off ‘sit-at-home’ protest for members in JUTH Isolation center

Share the news













The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) chapter, has called off its sit-at-home protest for its members working in its isolation center with effect from May 30.

JUTH chapter of the union had on May 25 ordered its members to embark on a sit-at-home protest for its members working in its isolation center over what it called negligence of their welfare.

The Chairman of the union , Mrs Mercy Lenka, in an interview with NAN said the call-off followed progress in negotiations with the State Government on the provision of accommodation for the nurses working at the centre.

Lenka said that provision of accomodation was stipulated in the guidelines of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for health personnel working in isolation centers.

She said provision of accommodation was critical even if other negotiations would be done later, adding that the protest was necessary as returning home after work was risking the lives of family members of the health workers.

” Seeing this progress report, at least even if not all our demands are met, we are mindful and determined to help the government to tackle the Coronavirus diseaese.

“We decided that we cannot sit at home and say everything should be given for we are human beings and have our profession, humanity and patients at heart,” she said.

The chairman said the state council of NANNM and other critical stakeholders in the health sector had initially rejected an accomodation provided for them, saying the environment was not conducive.

“We want to appreciate the Intervention of elders in the health sector especially and the Department of State Security Services (DSS) for their input to get a good accommodation for our nurses working in JUTH isolation center.

“We were called this morning to come and inspect the place and we are satisfied with it. We have negotiated and arranged everything on their feeding and transportation and those on duty have returned since afternoon,”she said

According to the NANNM official, it was neccassary for a designated vehicle to convey the nurses working at the centre to reduce contacts and exposure of them to other members of the public.

She expressed delight that the safety of members and their families was now guranteed by the action, saying they were patient on other demands such as hazard allowance and incentives.

She said findings indicated that modalities were being processed for all health workers working in the isolation centres in Plateau for such allowances.

Lenka said arrangements had been made for nurses working at the center to be tested of COVID-19, adding that it was part of the conditions the union gave before the nurses returned to their duty posts.(NAN)

