Plateau LP guber candidate promises to be prudent, transparent 

By Polycarp Auta

Dr Patrick Dakum, the Plateau governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has promised to be transparent and prudent in spending the funds.

Dakum stated this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos, promising to end wastages in government.

The candidate, who promised to run an open system of administration, said the people would get value for their money.

”We will be prudent in spending state funds; we will not waste the resources of the state but will ensure it goes into the right channels

”We shall also be transparent, all government processes will be made open and people get value for their money.

”We shall engage the best hands to do the jobs and that way, we shall provide quality service delivery to the people,” he said.

Dakum, who was the state’s Commissioner for Health and Information, promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear in providing good governance to the people.

He also promised to be a listening governor, end corruption and other sharp practices in government’s circle, adding that projects would be initiated base on the needs of the people.

”My office will be open to all Plateau people and I will make myself available to the people at a times.

”My wealth of experience in the various positions that I occupied up to the current one as Director-General, National Institute of Human Virology, simply means I can make a good leader.

”I will fight corruption and all sharp practices within the system; resources will be channeled to the right places,” he said.(NAN)