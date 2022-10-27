Plateau LP governorship candidate woo electorate

By Polycarp Auta

Dr Patrick Dakum, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Plateau, says he will lead the state with the fear of God and would be accountable to the people if elected in 2023.

Dakum stated this at the leadership retreat with theme ”Plateau at a Crossroad; Labour Party the Only Option” organised by the party on Thursday in Jos.

The candidate, who also promised to run an all-inclusive government, said that he would revive the economy of the state to meet global standard.

”If elected in 2023 we will do things differently. We will lead with the fear of God, we will be accountable to the people and they will be happy with us

”We will lead a people-oriented government where nobody will be left behind in the scheme of things; our plans are basically centred around the people.

”With the current ranking, Plateau is very far behind in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), so we will revamp our economy to global standard.

”We will tackle insecurity using modern approach and improve agriculture particularly farming,” he said.

Dakum also promised to prioritise the needs of the workers of the state through timely and regular payment of salaries and allowances, adding that he would ensure social justice for all.

The candidate, who said he would improve the Human Development Index of the state, promised to create conducive atmosphere for young people to thrive through skills development.

Earlier, Mrs Grace Zamfara, the chairperson of the party in the state, said that the party had become one of fastest growing political party in Africa, hence the need for the retreat to chart a way forward.

Represented by her Deputy, Pastor Mike Audu, Zamfara maintained that the party remains the only alternative that would salvage Nigeria from its current woes.

”With the growing hunger, insecurity, collapsing economy, falling standard of education and host of other challenges, Labour Party remains the only party that will salvage the situation.

”A new Nigeria is possible with Labour Party and it our hope that our labour will never be in vain,” she said.

Zamfara called on Nigerians to massively vote the party at all levels, insisting that it had the solution to the current challenges facing the nation.

Highpoint of the event is the formal unveiling of Edward Pwajok, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, former federal lawmaker and Commissioner for Justice in Plateau, as the running mate to its governorship candidate.(NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

