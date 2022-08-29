Plateau LG seeks support for flood victims 

By Peter Amine

Quan’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau has appealed to relevant government agencies to assist victims of flood that ravaged some communities in the area.

The chairman of the local government area, Mr Ernest Da’a, made the appeal when he conducted an on the spot assessment of the areas.A statement by Mr Mathias Dajan, Senior Special Assistant to the Chairman on Media, Publicity and Protocol, said that the flood occurred as a result of the heavy rainfall from Aug. 15 to Aug. 28.“

The flood caused havoc in Kwa, Doemak, Kwalla, Kwande and Namu districts where buildings collapsed, bridges and farmlands were washed away, streets flooded and many areas submerged.“The team visited Doemak and Kwalla districts, where they saw the two bridges linking the commercial centre of Doemak town and the one linking Doemak-Bwall road were destroyed, leaving those communities in isolation.“Government will do everything possible to intervene and also mobilise interventions from relevant stakeholders.“

I wish to appeal to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to come to their rescue,” said.Da’a, who commiserated with the victims of the flood, expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.He described the disaster as a total setback to the victims and the entire local government.(NAN)

