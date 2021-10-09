Plateau LG polls: NCPC boss expresses satisfaction over peaceful election

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

In spite of the high rate of insecurity in Plateau State, the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam has lauded the peaceful conduct of the Jos South Local Government Council election.

Pam expressed his satisfaction while casting his vote to elect a new Chairman and Councillors for Jos South Local Government Council.

Newsdiaryonline reports that, before the election, the NCPC boss had interfaced with church leaders in Jos canvassing for a peaceful Local Government polls devoid of violence of any form .

Pam arrived Gyel, Tahei polling unit at exactly 10:20am and cast his vote at 10: 30 am today.

While addressing Jos indigene after casting his vote, the Peace Ambassador said no country can attain any meaningful progress without peace and unity, urging them to shun violence and embrace peace.

Pam, who was pleased on the level of security measures put in place to ensure peaceful atmosphere, appreciated security personnel for their selfless service towards maintaining peace and order, securing lives and property.

” We are happy to be at home here in Gyel, Tahei. The report here is that the election is going on very smoothly and peaceful. I also received reports from Jos North Local Government Area that the election was peaceful as well as Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

” I am happy to witness that this election is peaceful and progressing very well. The people conducted themselves very well,” said Pam.

The NCPC boss was warmly received with pomp and pageantry at the polling unit by women and youth of Tahei.

