Plateau LG election tribunal begins with lone petition

The Plateau Local Government Council Election Petition Tribunal held its inaugural sitting with a lone petition in Jos on Thursday.



The News Agency of Nigee (NAN) recalls that both the Trial and Appeal Tribunal were inaugurated by the Chief Judge of Plateau, Justice Yakubu Dakwak on Sept. 25, preceding the council elections conducted on Oct. 9.



In his inaugural speech, the Chairman of the 3-man panel, Assemblyman Adamu Zella, assured all stakeholders that the tribunal would work in accordance and within the dictates of the constitution to dispense justice to all without fear or favour.



Zella said that elections, no matter how well conducted, were prone to complaints hence the law provides for the setting up of the election tribunal to speedily determine election matters.



He noted that Section 86(2) of Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission Law 2016 (PLASIEC Law) states that an election tribunal shall deliver its judgment in writing within 90 days from the date of filing of petition.



He added that from the record at the tribunal registry, only one petition was filed on Oct. 29 in petition No: PS/LGEPT/J001/21 between Nasiru Aliyu Haruna (Petitioner) versus Tanim Muhammed Suleiman and 2 others (Respondents) of Anguwan Rogo/Rimi Ward.



Zella said that the above as it relates to computation of time, 21 days had so far elapsed out of the 90 days prescribed under Section 86 (2) (PLASIEC Law) to hear and determined the petition.



The tribunal chairman solicited the co-operation of all major stakeholders involved in the petition to ensure timely disposition of the petition.



In a goodwill message, the Attorney General, Plateau, Mr Chrysantus Ahmadu, represented by Mrs Rauta Dakok, Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, said that he expected the tribunal to deliver justice so that the exercise would develop the justice system.



Ahmadu said that the media was equally key to the development of the justice system.



The Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association Jos Branch, Mr Yakubu Bawa, said that law and democracy are intertwined but regreted that there was no solid system on ground to deepen the two elements for the benefit of the society.



Bawa noted that unless there was a well structured and workable system in line with laid down rules and regulations, the outcome of elections would continue to throw up massive aggrieved candidates.



He advised the panel to be upright and truthful while enjoining the media to ensure balanced reportage.(NAN)

