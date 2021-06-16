Plateau LG chairmanship aspirant tasks supporters on peaceful conduct

 Alhaji Dayyabu Garga, Chairmanship aspirant Kanam Local Government of Plateau has urged his supporters to conduct themselves peacefully ahead of the October 9, local council election.

Garga, who is vying on the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this on Wednesday in Jos, when submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms to the party .

The chairmanship hopeful who is the current Commissioner Physical Planning and Urban Development, said that there is no to peace.

said that nobody’s ambition is worth truncating the prevailing peace in Kanam and Plateau.

on , I thank the people who accompanied me to submit the forms.

“I want everybody to be patient, tolerant and accommodating, so that we will move together peacefully as a family,” said.

He appealed to the party to provide a level playing field all contestants to avoid complaints at the of exercise. (NAN)

