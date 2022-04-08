Plateau LG Chairman signs N2.98bn 2022 budget into law

By Peter Amine

The Executive Chairman, Qua’an Pan local government council in Plateau, Mr Ernest Da’a, has signed the council’s N2.98 billion 2022 budget into law.

Speaking at the ceremony in Baap, headquarters of the council on Friday, Da’a said that the budget christened “Budget of hope and transformation” was aimed at laying solid foundation for the success of his administration.

The Chairman stated that the council has already initiated the process of enhancing service delivery to the people, particularly those in the rural communities.

“This we have demonstrated by sponsoring a free comprehensive medical and surgical services, which was well appreciated and a lot of accolade has been coming from our respected stakeholders.

“In view of the fact that this administration is well-focused, people oriented and galvanized by team spirit, we will remain formidable and unshakable.

“This is possible as long as we enjoy unflinching support of the people and peaceful coexistence irrespective of our differences,” he said.

He commended lawmakers at the legislative arm of the council for their commitment towards development of the area.

Da’a appreciated the lawmakers for speedy passage of the budget, saying that the gesture has no doubt confirmed their readiness to ensure good governance and delivery of the dividends of democracy to the people.

The Speaker, Mr Jonah Damar, while presenting the approved budget to the chairman, explained that few adjustments were made to upgrade the budget to meet with the global best practice.(NAN)

