Plateau lawmaker writes Wikipedia, seeks correction of wrong information

January 25, 2022 Favour Lashem



 The Chairman of the Plateau House of Assembly Committee on Health, Mr Nanbol Daniel, has called on Wikipedia to correct a wrong information it published about the house.

Daniel, in a statement made available to the Agency of Nigeria  (NAN) on Monday in Jos, said Wikipedia wrongly stated the assembly was made up of  24 members, 15 of whom are APC, eight PDP and a vacant seat.

“Your reputable team published Plateau House of Assembly made up of 24 seats and composition by party as of 29th November, 2021 15 APC, eight PDP and one vacant seat.

“The correct data is Plateau State House of Assembly has 24 seats and composition by party as 29th November, 2021 is 14 APC, nine PDP and one vacant,” he said.

The lawmaker implored Wikipedia to quickly effect the correction. (NAN)

