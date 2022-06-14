Plateau lawmaker clears air on alleged rift with deputy speaker, Wase

Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau), has debunked reports that there is a rift between him and Rep. Idris Wase (APC-Plateau), the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued by Haruna Mizim, the Senior Legislative Aide to Gagdi, in Jos on Tuesday.Gagdi represents Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency, while Wase represents Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau.Mizim described the report as malicious, fake, and aimed at causing disaffection between the two lawmakers, who had been working closely for the interest of Plateau He further described the allegation as evil, and an attempt to create unnecessary acrimony between the two legislators. ‘`The attention of Yusuf Gagdi, the member representing the people of Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency, has been drawn to a trending report on alleged beef between the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, and himself on different platforms.“

The invention of this report is meant to cause disaffection between them, having failed in their attempts to dissuade Gagdi during the recent campaign for re-election in the primaries held last month in Pankshin.“Rather, if anything is going well for both of them, it is their resolute concern to unite their supporters and people, to win their respective elections come 2023.“

While it is a known fact that both representatives and their constituents have been on the best of terms, we are indeed taken aback by the evil machinations of some warped minds, who are interested only in their belly and not what can be done for the people of the constituencies, state, and Nigeria.“We are constrained to issue this statement and to further reinforce the determination of the lawmakers, who have been working closely, to give their best to their constituencies, state, and Nigeria, today and always,” the aide said.

Mizim warned those spreading such malicious rumours to desist forthwith, insisting that the lawmakers had since resolved to unite and work for the interest, growth of their party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Plateau and Nigeria in general. (NAN)

