Plateau lawmaker builds 2 blocks of classroom for constituency

By Peter Amine

Member representing Langtang North Central in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Nanbol Daniel, has built two blocks of classroom in a bid to ensure that pupils in his constituency study in a conducive environment.

Daniel, while inaugurating the two blocks of classroom with offices at LEA Primary School, Zambau Diyan in Jat Ward of Bwarat District, promised to provide more dividends of democracy to his constituents if re-elected in 2023.

The lawmaker also distributed 1,000 school uniforms to pupils in 81 primary schools in Langtang North Central constituency.

He said that the project was third batch in his three years as assemblyman, adding that it was in inline with his campaign promises to the constituency in 2019.

Daniel, who is the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the constituency following his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), promised to continue serving his people not minding the party he belongs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that shortly after the project inauguration, the lawmaker alongside his supporters held a ceremony to officially activate LP in Langtang North and Langtang South Local Governments.

“The 2023 general elections is not about party but is about the capacity of the candidate and the ability to perform.

“You can see that my supporters who were with me in the PDP followed me to the Labour Party, they said wherever I go they will go with me.

“And this tells us how the 2023 general election is going to look like.

“Labour Party is not a new party it has been in existence since 2002, with more people joining the party, I believe it will spring surprises,” he added.

The Chairman of LP in Plateau, Mrs Grace Zamfara, said the party is blessed to have Daniel in its fold.

Zamfara assured party faithful that more bigwigs would soon “join the party which is now a beautiful bride not just in Plateau but entire Nigeria.”

The chairman said that LP would offer good governance that Nigerians have been yearning for. (NAN)

