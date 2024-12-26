Plateau killings: Troops arrest 20 suspects

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), have arrested 20 suspects in connection with the killings in Tingbwa Gidan Ado community of Riyom Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

By Polycarp Auta

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), have arrested 20 suspects in connection with the killings in Tingbwa Gidan Ado community of Riyom Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, the Commander of OPSH disclosed this at the Christmas luncheon organised for troops of OPSH and 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, on Thursday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen on Dec. 22, attacked the community and killed 15 persons.

Abdulsalam, who is also the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 division, said its troops had also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

“Following hours of sustained night operations, we have apprehended 20 suspects directly and indirectly involved in the last attack on Tingbwa Gidan Ado village in Riyom LGA on Dec. 22.

“We have also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition which has greatly starved criminal elements of the freedom of action to carry out their nefarious activities.

“Let the spirit of Christmas renew our commitment to the values we hold dear; let it inspire us to serve with even greater passion and determination,”he said.

The commander thanked troops of OPSH and 3 division for their sacrifices toward ensuring the peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

“On this special day, I acknowledge and applaud the sacrifices you have made; many of you are far away from home unable to celebrate Christmas and the yuletide season with family and loved ones.

“While others enjoy the warmth of family and comfort of home, you endure the realities of duty.

“Your courage and resilience would never go unnoticed as they embody the highest form of sacrifice.

“However, I charge you all to remain disciplined, loyal, vigilant and professional in your conduct this season and always,” he urged.

Abdulsalam thanked Gen. Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Lt.-Gen. Olufumi Oloyede, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), for their leadership and strategic guidance which have helped troops to record numerous operational successes using both kinetic and non-kinetic measures. (NAN) (