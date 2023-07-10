Plateau Killings: Military recovers 5 rifles, live ammunition 

By Polycarp Auta

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), have recovered five fabricated AK-47 riffles and live ammunition from residents of some communities in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

Capt. James Oya, the Spokesperson of the Operation, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Jos.

Oya, said that the Commander of the operation, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, led troops to carry out the operation.

He said that the commander had temporarily relocated the OPSH base from Jos to Mangu, following the recent killings at Sabon Gari community of the area.

“The Commander of OPSH personally led troops to Mangu to ensure peace and security is restored in the area.

“In the course of the operation, we recovered five fabricated AK-47 rifles, 19 rounds of 7.62 mm special, and four rounds of 7.62 mm Nato, from two communities in the area,” Oya said.

The spokesperson explained that the military, alongside other security personnel, had been deployed to the affected communities, and that normalcy was being restored to the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Plateau State Government had following the recent crisis, on Sunday declared a 24-hour curfew in Mangu LGA.

“The curfew became necessary following the renewed attacks and killing of innocent persons by criminal elements in the area,” the government said in a statement. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

