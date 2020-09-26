Plateau killings: Lalong urges security agencies to collaborate with community leaders to find culprits

Share the news













Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has urged security agencies to collaborate with community leaders and other members of the local communities to facilitate investigations into the security challenges in their respective areas.

Lalong made the call through the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, while briefing journalists at the end of an emergency security meeting at the Government House, Jos.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a community leader,Da Bulus Janka, who was the Acting Gwom Rwey in Foron community in Barkin ladi Local Government Area was killed by gunmen on Sept. 21.

“Government noticed the quick response of security agencies but still encourages security agencies to interface with the local population, particularly traditional leaders, community leaders in trying to collaborate to ensure citizens are well secured.

“Government is calling on all community leaders, citizens of Plateau, traditional rulers, to cooperate with security agencies and other non formal security actors to safe guard the environment, by availing intelligence reports to help in addressing the security challenges we are facing,”he said.

He said the emergency security meeting with security agencies and other members of the state security council was summoned to address some emerging challenges in the security sector.

The governor said some sporadic security skirmishes in the state were experienced in the last one week, saying the meeting was to deliberate and assess the situation and find ways of addressing the challenges.

He said resolutions reached at the end of the meeting were that government would ensure that investigations into the security challenges were concluded and the culprits punished.

“Government notes that most of these investigations are left midway and it was resolved that all those found involved in causing security skirmishes in the state would be adequately dealt with.

“In areas where there are Farmers/Herders skirmishes, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who are custodians of the agro rangers, would be deployed in areas such as Barkin-ladi, Riyom and other areas where such clashes are noticed,” he said.

Lalong appealed to social media bloggers to report with caution and establish the authenticity of their reports, while assuring the people of the state of the State Government’s commitment to protect their lives and property.

He said arrests had already been made over the killing of the community leader in Ratsat village in Foron community, saying the perpetrators would be brought to book.(NAN)

