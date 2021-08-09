Plateau killings: Gov. Lalong restates commitment to supporting security agencies

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau says he is committed to supporting and strengthening security agencies in the state by providing them with logistics and equipment to enable them to perform better.

Lalong stated this during the inauguration of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Special Female Squad, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), and Arms Squad on Monday at Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos.

“Only recently, we procured and distributed 50 patrol vehicles and 200 security motorcycles to various security agencies in the state. The NSCDC also took possession of its share,” he said.

Represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Danladi Atu, the governor expressed sadness over the recent security challenges in some local government areas in the state, saying all security agencies should step up their operations to smoke out all militia groups from their operational base.

He urged the NSCDC to deploy the trained personnel to critical areas, to enable them to confront criminals that are threatening the peace and security of the people.

“In particular, I want you to deploy personnel to the farms to protect our farmers who are being harassed by criminals and having their crops destroyed for no reason. These food terrorists must be stopped at all costs,’’ Lalong said.

He urged the newly-trained personnel not to mishandle weapons in their possession to oppress residents, saying you shall be held accountable for such acts.

“Also ensure that you resist the temptation to engage in unlawful assignments and conducts that are not authorised simply because you want to extort people and make money.

“Other acts such as collusion with criminals to commit crime, will also not go unpunished. As the chief security officer of the state, I will not tolerate misconduct from any security official, whether high or low,” he said.

Inaugurating the personnel, the Commandant-General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi, said his vision was to revamp the organisation to handle emerging security challenges in the country, through training of its personnel.

Audi said President Buhari had directed the total annihilation of insecurity in the country, thus the commitment for reinforcement and synergy with other security agencies to achieve the feat.

He charged the personnel to be good ambassadors of NSCDC by adhering to professional and ethical standards, saying ”anyone caught defaulting, will be dealt with accordingly and decisively”.

He also urged them to maintain high-level of professionalism, best practices with no tolerance of incidences of accidental discharge saying, “accidental discharge is alien to the Corps”.

The commandant-general said the special female squad was conceived to handle peculiar security challenges in the country, urging them to use the opportunity to showcase their capacity in combating such matters.

“Bring all capacities to bear and compete favourably with your male counterparts in all ramifications,” he said.

The Commandant of NSCDC, Plateau Command, Mr Alexander Barunde, said that the new special forces would be deployed to restive areas in Plateau, following insecurity in some local government areas.

Burunde said the Special Forces would be deployed to work in partnership with other security agencies in the state.

He assured Gov. Simon Lalong that the special Agro Rangers of the Corps were also being engaged to quell insecurity in the state.

“I am assuring His Excellency that the advance team of Special Agro Rangers arm of the Corps are already detailed to selected flash points of incessant reports of herders/farmers clashes in areas around Riyom, Bassa, Barkin Ladi and Jos East.

“As well, special counter terrorism squad of the Corps integrated in the joint security task force established by His Excellency,’’ he said.

He said more than 420 personnel in the state had undergone special training and capacity building and were required to use the tactical skills, knowledge and expertise inculcated in them, in the discharge of their duties. (NAN)

