Plateau Killings: Embrace peace, shun retaliation -Official

By Diana Omueza

Dr Chris Kwaja, the Special Envoy to the Governor of Plateau State on Peace and Security, has urged the citizens to shun vengeful acts and retaliation following reports of killings in the state.

Kwaja who spoke in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja said they should embrace legal solutions to lasting security in the state..

The envoy urged citizens to work with the government and security agencies to identify perpetrators of the organised crimes being carried out in the state and not take laws into their hands.

“Following reports on alleged killings in Shen in Jos South LGA, I urge citizens against taking the laws into their hands, those involved in the act of retaliation under whatever guise are running foul of the law which constitutes criminal offence.

“I must stress on the importance of civic vigilance in safeguarding humanity and containing criminality.

“Citizens are to report any suspicious activities to the security agencies; if you know something, or see something, then you must say something.

“The goal is to reinstate peace and security for citizens and their properties in the state and not cause further harm,” he said.

Kwaja said that security agencies could effectively address insecurity and promote peace only with the support of citizens.

He urged residents to support security agents in carrying out their mandates by carrying out their daily activities within the ambit of the law.

He reiterated that the government was committed to promoting peace and stability for its citizens and was working to ensure lasting peace and security in the state.

According to him, the government has been working tirelessly with all stakeholders, including governmental and non-governmental actors, to address insecurity and promote peace in the affected communities.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)