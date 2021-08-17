Plateau Killings: APC governors condole with Lalong

The Progressive Governors Forum have commiserated with Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau over the recent killings in the state.

On Aug. 14, a massacre of commuters took place on Rukuba road in Jos North Local Government Area (LGA).

The chairman of the forum, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, who on Monday led some members on a condolence visit to Lalong at Government House, Jos, appealed for peace in the state.

He described the massacre as sad and tragic and condemned the act, saying peace was critical for the sustenance of progress in any society.

“We are here to commiserate with you, to offer you encouragement and to pray for all those innocent souls who lost their lives and their families and to encourage you to be steadfast in your search for peace,” he said.

Bagudu condoled the families of those who were directly affected by the incident while praying for speedy recovery for the injured and eternal rest for those who were killed.

He said irrespective of people’s status, the rule of law must be respected in order to have a peaceful society.

He commended religious leaders in the state for their united stance in condemning the massacre.

The chairman said that no religious or traditional institution encouraged the wanton destruction of lives and property.

Bagudu prayed for wisdom for Lalong and his team toward putting an end to the security challenges in the state

.

He also commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that the incident affected all parts of the country since it involved people from different areas.

Responding, Lalong thanked the forum for their support, saying some suspects have been arrest and would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

He said some of the commuters were rescued while the injured were receiving treatment.

Lalong told the governors that he had earlier gone on an assessment tour to monitor compliance with the curfew he imposed on some local government areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the governor had on Aug. 14 imposed a curfew from 6pm to 6am in Jos South, Bassa and Jos North LGAs.

He thanked the president for the deployment of more security personnel in the state saying, surveillance helicopters were also in the state to monitor the situation.

The governor also thanked Gov. Oluwarotimi Akerodolu of Ondo State for ensuring there was no reprisal attack as most of the commuters killed were from his state.

The governor also thanked religious leaders who condemned the act and appealed to their followers to main peace.

“We pray not to see this again in Plateau and in other parts of the country, ” he said.

He expressed concern that the event occurred when the state was struggling to pull out of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAN reports the delegation included Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Gov. Muhammadu Baduru of Jigawa.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Dimeji Bankole, was part of the team. (NAN)

