Plateau killing: Lalong to deal with promoters of fake news

August 16, 2021



 Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has vowed to deal promoters of false information on targeted at inciting in state.

governor stated this while briefing newsmen on Monday, after an assessment tour and to some injured victims of Aug. 14 massacre along Rukuba road in North Government.

The governor expressed displeasure over the use of platforms by those he called merchants of conflict since the attack, saying the government would and deal them to serve as deterrent to others.

He stressed that the massacre, which was perpetrated by criminals, has unfortunately been given ethno religious coloration to destroy the relative peace enjoyed in the state.

“We will not allow religious in the state.

“People should stop the issue of sending wrong messages. Many of the issues that happened are as a result of that.

“I assure you that we are going after those people sending wrong messages leading to killing of people,” the governor added.

Lalong said that the Federal Government had deployed more policemen and other security agencies to the situation, while arrests have been made as investigation continues.

“This is a clear warning to everybody who will want to use this opportunity to bring back what we have already forgotten, This is the time to deal such people no matter their status,” he stressed.

The governor said the was to monitor the level of compliance of the 24 hour curfew in North Government imposed by government to enable security agencies fish out perpetrators of the crime.

He sympathised with those affected by the incident and assured people that government was committed to ending the security challenges in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the governor along with heads of security agencies in the state visited patients of the massacre on admission at Birmingham University Hospital and Plateau Specialist hospital.

The governor had on Aug.14, imposed a curfew from 6pm to 6am in South, Bassa, and North Governments.

The curfew was later reviewed to 24 hours in Jos North LG.(NAN)

