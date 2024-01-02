Plateau killing: JNI tasks stakeholders on Early Warning Signals

The Plateau chapter of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), on Tuesday visited Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau over the recent killings in the state, urging stakeholders to be more responsive to early warning signals to avoid a repeat of such conflict.

The JNI Chairman, who is also the Emir of Wase, Alhaji Mohammed Haruna, described the incident as unfortunate and irreligious.

“You are fully aware there are Muslims living with you in Plateau, we felt that with such development there’s need to come to show our love, concern, prayers, support and suggestions on way forward.

“I am saying to the governor that Islam in no way encourage such kind of horror; Islam does not give anyone the right to take the life of another and in your government you have Muslims working with you.

“I pray that this will be the last time that any gathering like this will hold because of something like this happening on the Plateau.

”It is time for us to put our hands together like our forefathers have done in the past to guard against such.

”I want to urge you and the local government chairmen to utilise the early warning signals which are usually available before such crises erupts and this recent attacks was no exception.

“May God console those who suffered losses and grant eternal rest to the departed,” he said.

Responding, Gov. Mutfwang thanked the group for its support, reiterating his commitment to all citizens irrespective of religious inclinations.

He pledged to work closely with the Muslim Ummah for the development of the state.

“I want to express my profound gratitude to the Muslim Ummah, I appreciate you all for the support you have shown me this far.

“You have demonstrated to the world that we can live together as one people, you have demonstrated to the world that all you care for is a leader that is fair and just, and that is what we promise to all Plateau people.

“We will be fair to all, we will be just to all, irrespective of our faith or tribe; neither of us chose our religions, I therefore believe that we are all answerable to God that created us.

“I want to thank you for the support you have shown to me personally and to the state even at such a time,” Mutfwang added.

The governor stressed the need for them to continue to work for peaceful coexistence within their communities and caution their members against any act that may breach the peace. (NAN)

By Patience Aliyu

