Plateau Insecurity: Mutfwang constitutes 10-member fact-finding committee

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, has constituted a 10-member fact-finding committee to unravel the remote and immediate causes of incessant attacks in the state.

Inaugurating the committee on Tuesday in Jos, Mutfwang tasked members to establish the number of communities that had been attacked from 2001 to date.

“We thought that we should set up this high-powered fact-finding committee to look at the incessant attacks on our communities.

“And part of its job, of course, is to do an in-depth assessment of the persistent security breaches.

“We want to understand the root causes and propose actionable recommendations for lasting peace, justice, and stability in the affected communities,” he said

The governor also tasked the committee to

establish the approximate number of casualties, communities affected, and the degree of damages on the communities.

“The committee will also establish, if possible, the identities of persons that perpetrated the attacks and their possible motives and sponsors.

“Identify possible routes of bandits into the state and recommend measures to limit their access,” he said.

Responding, retired Maj.-Gen Rojas Nicholas, Chairman of the committee, thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve the state.

Nicholas promised that the committee would do its best to produce a report that would befit its assignment.

He also promised that the committee would be just and fair to all. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

By Polycarp Auta