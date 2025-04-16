Plateau indigenes in diaspora seek urgent action over killings

A Diaspora group, under the auspices of Plateau Association, USA, Inc., (PSA-USA), on Wednesday, called for decisive action to end the killings in the state

.

The PSA-USA, in a statement signed by its President, Dr Bartholomew Shepkong, said: “enough is enough” of the continued killings.

“The time for words has passed. Now is the time for justice.

“The association calls for immediate and decisive action from the government of Nigeria and the international community:

“We urge President Bola Tinubu to respond with urgency and leadership, demonstrating the political will to bring these atrocities to an end.

“Security agencies must fulfill their constitutional obligation by identifying, arresting, and prosecuting all those responsible.

“The international community must recognise the ongoing violence in Plateau and Nigeria’s Middle Belt as a growing humanitarian and human rights crisis and respond with the seriousness it deserves.

“The memories of the innocent demand more than our grief—they demand our action,” the association said.

The group condemned the killings describing it as a “deliberate acts of terror.”

“The ansso expresses its profound sorrow and unwavering condemnation of the horrific and inhumane attacks that recently devastated Zike Village in Bassa Local Government Area and multiple communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau.

“These brutal and coordinated assaults resulted in the slaughter of scores of innocent men, women and children; the destruction of homes, and the displacement of entire families.

“These are not isolated incidents or mere ‘clashes’—they are deliberate acts of terror, targeting peaceful communities with impunity.

“We mourn with the families who have lost loved ones, and we stand in unshakable solidarity with all victims and survivors,” it said.

PSA-USA also urged that all displaced persons be supported and guaranteed safe return to their ancestral lands.

According to the group, violence must never be rewarded with land ownership.

“The right to heritage, home and dignity must be restored and protected.

“There can be no healing without justice, and no future without truth,” it added.

The association called on the media practitioners to always be accurate in their reportage by hitting the nail on its head.

“We remain resolute in our mission to advocate for justice, peace, and the protection of all Plateau communities.

“The association will continue to engage

policy makers, diaspora leaders, humanitarian actors, and civil society to ensure that the cries of the oppressed are heard—and acted upon,” it concluded.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)