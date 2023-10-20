Plateau: House committee assures improved budget for sports

By Peter Amine

Mr Joseph Gokum, Chairman, Plateau House of Assembly Committee on Sports has assured improved budgetary allocation for the state sports sector.

Gokum gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Jos.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the newly elected officials of the Plateau Football Association, to deliver on their mandate.

NAN reports that Suleiman Kwande, a former member of the House of Representatives was on Thursday elected as the FA Chairman alongside other officials.

“I observed that the election was peaceful and also observed that the people that emerged were thoroughbred football technocrats.

“We are going to collaborate with them and see what we can do differently for the development of football in Plateau.

“We will work together to hunt for talents and see how we can develop them into national and international stars.

“My prayer is to see Plateau indigenes play in the Super Eagles and clubs abroad, where we can get some income that will positively rub off on the state economy,’’ he said.

The chairman said that his committee would soon embark on a famiarilisation visits as part of oversight function to assess sports facilities in the state.

According to him, the assessment will help the committee to make informed decisions on how to develop sports.

Gokum congratulated the newly elected officials and urged them to focus on discovering indigenous talents. (NAN)

