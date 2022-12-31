Plateau home for APC – Lalong

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has declared the state as home for the All Progressives Congress (APC) with high optimism of victory in the 2023 general elections.

A statement by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, Dr Makut Macham, said that Lalong stated this during a meeting with the party’s stakeholders and supporters on Friday in Shendam.

The governor, who was in his hometown for the Yuletide celebrations in the local government, expressed confidence that the party is well rooted in the state.

He explained that the people were endeared to the ruling party because of the various projects and programmes it initiated, which have direct impact on the people.

Lalong, who is also the senatorial candidate for Plateau South Senatorial District, assured the people that the Tinubu and Shettima ticket would work for all Nigerians.

“Tinubu and Shettima will work for all Nigerians and also ensure that there is equity, justice and fairness in the distribution of resources of the nation,” he said.

He said that his appointment as the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council was an indication that Shendam people and Plateau in general already have a place of pride when Tinubu becomes president.

According to him, the visit is an opportunity for further engagements while also sensitising the people on the goodwill of the party in the upcoming polls.

Lalong advised the electorate to vote for APC at all levels and not to fall prey of the gimmicks of the opposition, saying “they are making promises without any record of performance”.

Speaking at the forum, the Chairman of Shendam Local Government Council, Miskoom Alex Naantuam, pledged that the stakeholders would vote for APC at all levels because of the quality of candidates and their capacity to deliver. (NAN)