Plateau health agency trains 100 on post abortion care

by Blessing Odega

The Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (PLASCHEMA) on Friday trained 100 heads of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) on post abortion care to reduce maternal mortality.

The Director-General, PLASCHEMA, Dr Fabong Yildam, said that the rate of maternal mortality due to unsafe abortions was on the rise in the country, particularly in Plateau.

Yildam said that the essence of the training was to bring the officers in-charge of the PHCs to align with the current management trend of post abortion care.

According to him, the training also considers the religious, cultural and legal components on abortion.

“This training is to enlighten the healthcare providers at the PHCs on how best to manage the women that come down with complications stemming from unsafe abortion,” he said.

Yildam said that the training would also strengthen healthcare system of PLASCHEMA to enable people have and access qualitative healthcare.

He added that the training and retraining of human resources was necessary to having affordable and quality healthcare services on the platform of the state health insurance scheme.

Mrs Dorcas Domkat, the Head of the PHC, Shere Jankas , Jos East Local Government Area, said that the training was apt as it would boost her health service delivery.

Also, Mrs Anna Izam, another participant, said that the training was timely and the knowledge gained would help reduce maternal mortality challenge.(NAN)