Plateau health agency says EVAC system will boost efficiency

By Blessing Odega

The Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency ( PLASCHEMA), says the Enrollee Verification, Accreditation and Claims Management System (EVAC), would boost the agency’s efficiency when launched in July.

The acting Director – General of PLASCHEMA, Dr. Nden Kwande, said this on Wednesday in Jos, at a workshop it held with the various health care facilities and Health Management Organisations (HMOs).

Kwande said the essence of the workshop was to intimate the various stakeholders involved in the administration of health care insurance, on the modalities and the operational guidelines of the system before its official launch.

According to him, the EVAC system when launched, will address the challenge of enrollees’ slow verification and authorisation by the HMOs, thereby boosting the agency’s efficiency.

” This system, which is the innovation of the agency, makes the enrollees verification and authorisation very easy and seamless.

This will mitigate the inefficiency of slow verification and authorisation.

“This in turn, would enable the agency to deliver an efficient health management system,” he said.

He further said that the system also enabled the health care facilities to request their claims after rendering services.

Kwande said the agency began developing the system in December 2022 to ensure a seamless service delivery in the state .

He described the state’s health agency as the biggest social safety net provided by the state government to eliminate out-of-pocket expenditures and to improve on the health indices of the people.

He called on the public, who had not enrolled into the scheme, to do so as it also served as a means of financial protection for the enrollees.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

