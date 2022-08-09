Plateau has only 4 veterinarians in service — CVON

By Polycarp Auta

Dr Maimuna Habib, the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria (CVON), has decried the paucity of trained veterinarians in the Plateau Civil Service.

Habib disclosed this at the In-Service Applied Veterinary Epidemiology Training (ISAVET) programme for veterinarians on Tuesday in Jos.The training was organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in collaboration with the Emergency Centre for Trans-boundary Disease of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (ECTAD-FAO).The CVON further disclosed that there were currently only four trained veterinarians in the state’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, adding that the number was grossly inadequate. ”As we speak, we have just four trained veterinarians in the ministry of agriculture in Plateau; and all of them are on the directorate levels. ”

This is not a good development for veterinary services. If states like Bauchi has over 130 and Kebbi 120 veterinarians under its payroll, I think Plateau can do better. ”So, we urge the state goverment to look in that direction and employ additional hands to ensure healthy animals and humans in the state,” she appealed.

Haib, however, promised to support the state goverment towards improving veterinary services in the state. (NAN)

