Plateau Group urges support for Rep. Gagdi ahead of 2023

The Plateau Regeneration Group, on Tuesday called on the people of Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke Federal constituency of the state to support their representative, Yusuf Gagdi, for his re-election in 2023.

Coordinator of the Group, Gongole Williams, made the call at a news conference in Jos, insisting that the lawmaker deserved a second term owing to his track records, competence and capacity. Williams further revealed that Gagdi, a first timer at the National Assembly, had performed beyond expectations and stood for truth, justice and fairness at all times, hence deserved another tenure.

He described the lawmaker as an outstanding fellow and one that has become a role model for Plateau youths.“We the citizens of Plateau are proud of Gagdi, especially for the good works he has been doing and as a group, we have rated him high for good performance.”We urge his constituents to put aside tribal and religious sentiments, look at his competence and capacity and vote him back to the green chambers.“Gagdi is a go-getter; he has done so well in human capital development, he is closing existing gaps in infrastructure deficit through various completed and ongoing projects that he initiated in his constituency.”

He has turned around the fortunes of his constituents through job creation and youths and women empowerment; he has been tested and trusted.“I call on his constituents to support him, come out and massively vote for him because the people of Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam need to continue enjoying this dividends of democracy through Gagdi,” he said.Williams further hailed Gagdi for the various interventions in the education sector, insisting that any leader that gave his people infrastructure and education, meant well.”Last year, the lawmaker doled out N20 million and offset the fees of all candidates for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination from the constituency.”

Just recently, he presented a cheque for N100 million to the Elders Advisory Council of the constituency to offset the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSEC) fees for the final year secondary school students in the constituency.”Don’t forget the bill that he initiated which was passed and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, which has made the Federal College of Education, Pankshin a Federal University of Education.”He has renovated and constructed blocks of classrooms in various schools, equipped ICT centres in secondary schools and gave scholarships to many.”We have never had it this good in this constituency like now, and so we urge the people to support and vote him again so that he will do more,” Williams said.The Coordinator described Gagdi as a rare competent leader who possessed the requisite intellectual experience, physical and mental agility with all the critical professional competence to take his constituency to greater heights .Williams promised that the group would go to the length and breadth of the constituency to garner support for the lawmaker and ensure he got re-elected.He thanked delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for reelecting Gagdi as its candidate in the constituency.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gagdi is currently the chairman, House Committee on Navy. (NAN)

