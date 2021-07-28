Plateau Govt. trains 462 health providers on family planning services

Plateau Government says it has so far trained 462 health providers to improve competency in its family planning services.

Mrs Rahila Tefim, Coordinator, Family Planning Services in the state made this known on Wednesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was done in conjunction with Pathfinder International.

Pathfinder International, based in Watertown, Massachusetts, USA, is a global non-profit organisation that focuses on reproductive health, family planning, HIV/AIDS prevention and care, and maternal health.

The organisation operates in more than 15 countries in Africa and South Asia.

Tefim said the training was conducted for health providers in the public and private sectors.

Besides, she said 22 tutors from the state College of Nursing and Midwifery, Vom and 24 from the College of Health Technology, Zawan were trained on the subject.

Tefim said that the teachers were expected to in turn train their students and incorporate it in their school curriculum.

The coordinator said that 364 social mobilisers and volunteers had been trained and engaged for community mobilisation, advocacy and sensitisation on family planning methods.

According to Tefim, the state government, with the support of partners, has produced an Annual Operational Plan on Family Planning for the distribution of family planning commodities to its service providers.

She added that with adequate health providers and budgetary allocation, family planning services would be in all the local councils in the state.

Earlier, the Programme Coordinator for Pathfinder International, Ms Hauwa Usman, said the quarterly meeting was to review the status of family planning in the state.

She said the meeting was to assess the successes recorded of family planning, its challenges, opportunities and areas that required more advocacy. (NAN)

