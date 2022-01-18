Plateau govt to revamp transport sector with 100 buses –commissioner

The Plateau government plans to buy 100 vehicles for the State’s Express Service transport company, alongside the construction of a terminal for it, as part of the administration’s efforts to revamp the transport sector.

Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, state Commissioner for Transportation, revealed these in an interview with The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Tuesday, in Jos.

“We have been doing a lot and still are, to remodel the transport sector of the state.

“His excellency, Rt Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has promised to bring about 100 express service from China for the Plateau Express Service.

“That is the government’s transport company, though the negotiations were held back due to the onslaught of COVID in 2020. But, till now negotiations and deliberations are ongoing to see that we fulfil that promise.

“Also, the construction of a bus terminal for the Plateau Express Service, before now the terminal belonged to Nasarawa state government.

“But the Plateau state government has purchased it back and it is now the property of the Plateau state government, which we want to rehabilitate and upgrade to modern standard, so that people will appreciate the standard.

“We hope to do that before the arrival of the buses. We will continue to see to it that we remodel and reposition the company to be serving the people in the modern global practice of transportation” he said.

Abubakar, while reiterating the administration’s commitment of ensuring that things worked in the sector, noted that government had also impacted on the state’s Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

“Before the coming of the corona virus, we commissioned 80 ‘06 ford galaxy vehicles for the NURTW and their members.

“It was a great approach by his excellency Rt Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, where he graciously agreed to help the members of the NURTW through their union.

“In a situation where the state will pay half of the price of the vehicles and the members will pay the remaining half”, he said

The Commissioner said intense efforts were being made to bring about sanity to the transport situation in the state.

“Some months ago, the state Governor inaugurated a committee that will bring about the establishment of a traffic agency for the state.

“They will regulate traffic congestion and other violations in the city centre, which will bring about sanity and free movement in the city.

“As of now, the agency is preparing for its take off, recruitment and personnel training.

“We are in discussion with some institutions that will take care of the training”, he said.

He added that with the drafting of a transport master plan and a policy, all of the government’s intentions for the sector would be carried out effectively and efficiently.

“We are also trying to bring about a transport master plan and a policy, which will help in taking the activities one after the other.

“We are doing these activities in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) Zaria, as a consultant, to help in developing the transport policy and master plan for the state”. Abubakar said. (NAN)

