Plateau Govt. tasks residents on tree planting, proper waste disposal Plateau State Government has tasked residents on tree planting and proper disposal of domestic waste, to make the environment safe for citizens.

The Director, Environmental Assessment and Climate Change in the state’s environment ministry, Mr Albert Chaimang, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Jos, marking the first international Day for Clean Air for Blue skies, to be celebrated every Sept. 7.

Chaimang said that tree planting was not only necessary in preventing environmental hazards, but it was important to ensuring clean air for the well-being of the public. “We have embarked on tree planting campaign on the Plateau, to ensure residents breathe clean air; and trees emit oxygen which we breathe.

“Trees serve as carbon sinks, they take our carbon dioxide and give us clean air. So when we remove trees and other vegetative cover, it means we are reducing our carbon,” he said. According to the director, indiscriminate dumping of waste by the roadside is the cause of both air and water pollution, and which affects intake of clean air.

“The composition of waste is very diverse, there are materials in the waste that can lead to poisoning of the air. “I urge residents to collect waste properly, using containers. if possible do waste segregation, taking out plastics and metals to off takers”, he advised. He said the day was a reminder to the public on the need to take responsibility of their environment, to ensure they safeguarded their health, and prevent natural disasters such as floods, adding that Plateau was working towards expanding collection and evacuation of dumps.

He equally urged residents to cooperate, by disposing their refuse at designated areas. NAN reports that the International Day for Clean Air for Blue Skies, was set aside to raise awareness on the importance of clean air to health, productivity, the economy and the environment. NAN further reports that Gov Simon Lalong, had on Aug. 29, resuscitated the monthly sanitation in Plateau, and warned that community leaders who failed to ensure environmental cleanliness, would be prosecuted. (NAN)