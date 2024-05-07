Plateau Govt solicits stakeholders’ collaboration to protect human rights 

Mrs Olivia Dazyem, the Acting Executive Chairperson, Plateau Gender and Equal Opportunity Commission, has sought the collaboration of Federal and State agencies to protect human rights in the state.

Dazyem told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos that that the move was to help tackle the problems associated with Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the state.

She said the commission had collaborated with various agencies and stakeholders in the state over the years to address the menace.

The executive chairperson said that the commission had organised enlightenment programmes for entrenchment of full rights of men, women, boys and girls for development.

“The truth is that nobody can do it alone, there must be a form of collaboration to tackle this menace.

“The commission is established to complement the work of other MDAs in mainstreaming gender and creation of gender parity in the operations of

government,” she said.

The chairperson said that the right legal framework to protect human rights were already established in the state.

Dazyem said that stakeholders and agencies now clearly have an understanding of the commission’s workings and operations and were willing to collaborate to fight issues of human rights violation in the state.(NAN)

By Zainab Oyekan