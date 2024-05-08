Plateau Govt settles unpaid clothing allowance for Ministry of Justice solicitors

The Plateau Government has settled five years clothing allowance for solicitors in the state Ministry of Justice.

Mr Philemon Dafi, the state Commissioner for Justice, wgo this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, said the payment was for 2018 to 2023.

Dafi said the payment made to motivate state counsel to put in their best and increase productivity.

“The ministry will do all it takes to improve staff welfare and encourage state counsel to dress well.

”Dressing well can also help you feel empowered and confident to take on new challenges, meet new people and progress in your career”.

He also said that the government has created opportunities for training programmes, workshops, and mentorship opportunities to help employees enhance their skills and grow in their careers.

”The state has trained prosecutors and investigators and also holds continuous legal education for lawyers as well as hosting webinars on topical issues in the ministry”, he said.

He further said that some state officials have been sponsored on study tour to Lagos State to understudy the workings and operations of the Ministry of Justice, land and Bureau and the office of the Surveyor-General. (NAN)

By Zainab Oyekan