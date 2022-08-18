Plateau Govt seeks partnership with NAN

By Martha Agas

Plateau Govt says it is ready to partner with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),for a robust coverage of its activities in the state .

The Commissioner for Information and Communication , Mr Dan Manja stated this on Thursday in Jos, when the agency ‘s North Central Zonal Manager, Mr Kayode Olaitan led a delegation on a courtesy visit to his office .

“I want to assure you(NAN), that we are going to collaborate with you and give you the necessary support for a robust reportage inspite competing demands,” he said.

He said Plateau Govt holds NAN in high esteem in recognition of its wide coverage and credible reporting, saying many media organisation quote NAN in their news.

“It(NAN reports) is credible because it is authentic , professional and ethical.

“I know the benefits that we can derive from NAN, because your materials are unprecedented . It cuts accross all strata of journalism ,” he said .

Manja thanked NAN for its cordial relationship with Plateau Govt especially its balance reports of issues ,while assuring the organisation on consultations to patronise its products and services especially its retainership bouquoet.

Earlier in his remarks , the Zonal Manager said the visit was to strengthen its relationship with the ministry , especially in accessing information on security matters to promote peaceful coexistence in the state which will shore up development .

He said the visit was also to intimate the ministry of the products and services of NAN for it to consider for partronage ,especially its retainership services as the major content provider of news in Nigeria .(NAN)

