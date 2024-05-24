Plateau govt seeks media support to tackle insecurity 

The Plateau Government has called on journalists in the state to support its efforts toward tackling the security challenges currently confronting the state.

Retired Brig.-Gen. Gakji Shipi, the Special Adviser on Security to Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, made the call while interacting with some journalists on Friday in Jos.

Shipi queried the faulty casualty figures reported in a section of the media on the recent attack in Wase Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a section of the media reported that forty persons were killed in the incident as against the nine confirmed by the authorities.

”As you all know, our governor is doing his best to tackle insecurity and bring meaningful development to Plateau by attracting investors.

”This is why we are calling on all journalists, our partners in progress, to be professional and consider the interest of the state while reporting.

”We will not stop you from doing your job, but we are appealing to you to always put Plateau in the news for the right reasons.

”Please, always get the correct details before publishing your stories. Doing so will simply show that we are working together,”he said.

The security adviser also promised to be available at all times for journalists to get confirmation and clarification on any security issue in the state.(NAN)

By Polycarp Auta