Plateau Govt. says curfew not reviewed, urges residents to ignore rumour

The Plateau Government says the curfew imposed on Jos South, Bassa and Jos North local government of the has not been reviewed, contrary to rumours being circulated.

The government,therefore, warned residents of the to ignore such rumours.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Dan Manjang, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Jos.

Manjang said that members of the public should that the curfew earlier imposed on Jos North, Jos South and Bassa local government remained in force.

He said that for the avoidance of doubt, the curfew for Jos North local government area is for 24 hours, while that of Bassa and Jos South local government is from 6 p.m.to 6 a.m.

‘’Members of the public are advised to disregard any rumour of review of the current curfew,” he said.

He said when Government reached any decision curfew, such decision would be promptly conveyed to the residents.

The commissioner, however, said that the government appreciated the citizens of the affected areas for their cooperation and understanding.

He assured that the government was  working with all stakeholders to ensure that things returned to normal as soon as possible. (NAN)

