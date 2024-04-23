Plateau Govt. releases N300m monthly for payment of pensions, gratuities – HoS

Mrs Rauta Dakok, Plateau Head of Civil Service (HoS), says the state government has been releasing N300 million monthly as arrears of pensions, gratuities, and death benefits.

Dakok, who stated this on Tuesday in Jos, at the maiden monthly ministerial press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information and Communication, said this was done through the Office of the Head of Civil Service (OHCS),

The head of service said that the payments were for retirees from 1986 to date, and that 548 persons had so far benefited.

She stated that the Gov. Caleb Mutfwang-led administration, had ensured prompt placement of retirees on pensions as soon as they retired and, if possible, paid them their gratuities immediately.

Dakok announced that the state government also introduced wage awards to civil servants, pensioners, political appointees, and other ad-hoc workers, and ensured regular payments.

According to her, beneficiaries are enjoying the gesture by the state government, which was aimed at cushioning the impact of fuel subsidy removal for four months.

She explained that as part of the government’s efforts to encourage effective productivity in the civil service, the OHCS organised promotions for deserving staff to ensure that no civil servant’s promotion was delayed.

On staff training and housing, Dakok said that the OHCS released 343 civil servants for capacity building for the 2022–2023 academic year to various tertiary institutions.

“The OHCS has recommended 685 civil servants for various trainings in the 2023–2024 academic session.

“The OHCS, through the housing department, has facilitated the payments by owner-occupier scheme of 2007.

“We have deployed an integrated system for the computerisation of workers’ records in the Plateau Civil Service.

“We organised the first ever retreat for government officials and labour unions in the state to enhance government-labour relations,” she stated.

Dakok, however, identified shortage of manpower as the major challenge facing the state civil service in view of the high number of retirees from service without replacements. (NAN)

By Peter Amine