The Plateau Government on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment towards the completion of the Multi-billion Naira Mangu By-pass road project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Mangu By-pass Road project of 13km that was first awarded to PW in 2016 and re-awarded to Sky Technical and Construction Company at the cost of over N4 billion.

Commissioner for Works, Mr Pam Botmang disclosed this in an interview with NAN in Mangu.

Botmang said that efforts were being made to complete it as expected.

“As a serious government, we are committed to complete the Mangu By-pass road project.

“We have revoked our contract with PW Ltd even after paying 20 per cent of the project funds and about to reward it to another contractor.

“I am assuring you that by next month, June, you will see another contractor on the site doing the work towards fulfilling our promise to Mangu people, ” he said.

Botmang expressed regrets that the project was still lingering due to what he called “change in management” within the first contractor (PW), which adversely affected the project.

”When we saw that unnecessary delays, we decided to revoke the contract and re-awarded it to Sky Construction Company early this year.”

“Unfortunately, just when the new contractor (Sky) was about to commence work, it got a bigger project with the Bauchi government, and wrote to us of its decision to back down.

“Sky explained that they want to pull their resources together for the Bauchi project, couple with those they are executing in Kano.

“As they will not want to under perform here in Plateau, so we sat down and agreed with their withdrawal.

“But I am assuring you that by June, you will see another contractor on site handling the project as we are in the process of re-awarding it, ” he assured.

He said that the procurement process had to be followed diligently adding tha as human beings, they made promises, which must be backed up with capacity to deliver.

The commissioner described Gov. Simon Lalong as a man of his words, as he always sees to the execution of whatever he says.

Bitmang appealed to the people of Mangu Local Government Area to exercise some patience with the state government, which he assured would not fail them on the project. (NAN)

